LWE-Related Deaths Drop by 86% from Peak Levels, Significant Decline in 2023

To address the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, Government of India (GoI) approved “National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE” in 2015. The Policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc.

The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. The LWE violence incidents have reduced by 73% from the high level of LWE violence incidents in 2010. The resultant deaths (Security Forces+ Civilians) have reduced by 86% from all time high of 1005 in 2010 to 138 in 2023. In the current year 2024 (up to 30.06.2024), there has been a sharp reduction of 32% in LWE perpetrated incidents and 17% in the resultant deaths of Civilians and Security Force Personnel in comparison to the figures of corresponding period of 2023.

The geographical spread of LWE violence has also constricted substantially with reduction of LWE affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 districts in 2024 (with effect from April-2024) across 09 states. (List of 38 LWE affected districts is at Annexure)

The number of Police Stations reporting LWE related violence has significantly reduced from 465 Police Stations of 96 districts in 2010 to 171 Police Stations across 42 districts in the year 2023. In 2024 (up to June 2024), the LWE violence is reported from 89 Police Stations across 30 districts.

ANNEXURE

LIST OF 38 LWE AFFECTED DISTRICTS

S.No. State Districts 1. Andhra Pradesh 01 Alluri Sitaramraju 2. Chhattisgarh 15 Bijapur, Bastar, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariyaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Mohalla-Manpur- Ambagarh chowki, Khairgarh- Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Sukma, Kabirdham, Mungeli. 3. Jharkhand 05 Giridih, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum. 4. Kerala 02 Wayanad, Kannur. 5. Madhya Pradesh 03 Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori. 6. Maharashtra 02 Gadchiroli, Gondia. 7. Odisha 07 Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada. 8. Telangana 02 Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu. 9. West Bengal 01 Jhargram. Total 38

