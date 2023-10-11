Luminous Power Technologies launches “India Full Power” festive campaign on its diverse range of energy solutions available on Amazon & Flipkart India

New Delhi : With the Cricket World Cup set to take place during the festive months, Indians have an electrifying celebration planned ahead. Offering a promise of uninterrupted watching experience to the cricket enthusiasts and fans, Luminous Power Technologies, the leading energy storage solutions company, has associated with Amazon & Flipkart India to introduce the “India Full Power with Luminous,” offering festive discounts on Luminous inverter and battery range. These offers will also be available on Luminous E-shop – https://www.luminousindia.com/shop-now

The highly enticing offers will be available till October 15th, 2023, ensuring people have access to top notch energy storage and power back-up solutions to fuel their celebration and entertainment season. Accessible on Amazon, Flipkart and Luminous E-shop, Luminous Power Technology has harnessed the e-commerce companies’ extensive network to reach households across India, ensuring uninterrupted World Cup experiences for people during this festive season.

Speaking on the association, Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation & Marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, says, “As the festive season and the Cricket World Cup coincide, the fusion of celebration and cricketing excitement lights up every home in India. At Luminous Power Technologies, we understand that uninterrupted power during these moments is not just a convenience; it’s the lifeline of joy and connectivity. ‘India Full Power with Luminous’ not only provide exclusive offers to the consumers but also empowers Indian households with reliable energy solutions.”

“We recognize the shift towards e-commerce platforms for festive shopping, and our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions remains unwavering. Our aim is to fuel not only cricket fever but also the spirit of celebration, togetherness, and uninterrupted enjoyment”, she added.

The Luminous range offers a comprehensive selection of products to meet various consumer needs, from powering basic fans and lights during outages to heavy duty inverters capable of powering all household appliances, including air conditioners, home theatre systems, and washing machines. The “India Full Power” festive promotions include discounts of up to 60% on Luminous Inverters & Batteries, starting at Rs. 3999. Also, select models such as Power Sine, Hercules, Zelio+, Zolt, Icon Series & Optimus 1250 come with a one-year extended warranty, making it a Festive Special warranty coverage of 3 years on these models. Additionally, at the Luminous E-Shop, every purchase of Luminous Inverters & Batteries offers assured prizes like free movie tickets, Boat smartwatches & Airdopes, Travel Vouchers and even Gold during this festive season.

Luminous has solidified its position as a dependable and trustworthy power backup brand in the minds of consumers through its enduring partnership with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and the Rajasthan Royals team. This longstanding association not only reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence but also highlights its ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services. The brand has garnered a reputation that goes beyond mere functionality, reliability, and trustworthiness, much like the cricket legend and the esteemed cricket franchise it is associated with.