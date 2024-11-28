LTIMindtree Foundation signs MoU with Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) for tribal housing project  

Shelter to Habitation project will provide new homes to Odisha’s tribal villages

Mumbai – LTIMindtree Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of LTIMindtree, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct over 80 all-weather-proof houses along with essential community infrastructure in collaboration with Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM).

The housing project titled ‘Shelter to Habitation’ is aimed at providing sustainable and secure habitation for underprivileged tribal communities in Odisha. The project seeks to address the challenges faced by the cyclone-prone Gajapati district, benefiting close to 3,000 villagers across the villages of Alajhola, Gayaljuba, and Rashika Rajpur. These homes will be all-weather proof and will feature modern sustainability elements, including solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and climate-resilient designs. Each home will provide a dignified living environment with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and toilet.

This project is being fully funded by LTIMindtree under its CSR mandate and CUTM will be the project implementation partner. The MoU was signed at a signing ceremony by Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer of LTIMindtree, and Dr. Anita Patra, Registrar of CUTM. Other members of the LTIMindtree Foundation and board members from the Centurion University were in attendance.

Commenting on the project, Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree stated, “This project reflects our commitment to empowering communities by addressing their most pressing needs. Beyond offering sustainable housing, we are creating opportunities for active community involvement, helping them develop skills, take ownership, and shape their own future. With the support of CUTM and the local administration, we’re strengthening the foundation for a stronger, more resilient tomorrow.”

In addition to the homes, the project will develop village roads, a community center, an Anganwadi (childcare center), solar street lighting, and a drinking water system. Local villagers will actively participate in the construction process, earning fair wages for their efforts. This will also ensure sweat investment, gaining skill and future sustainability of livelihood. The first batch of homes is expected to be completed by mid 2025, with the full project slated for completion by early 2026.

Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University of Technology and Management, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are excited to partner with LTIMindtree Foundation on this transformative initiative. It aligns with our mission of driving meaningful societal impact. Together, we are addressing a critical need in these underserved communities. By providing essential housing for below-poverty-line families, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for sustainable development.”

This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration in creating lasting change within communities. By prioritizing sustainable housing and infrastructure, LTIMindtree Foundation and Centurion University are not only enhancing the quality of life for these tribal communities but also fostering resilience against future challenges. Together, they aim to pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for all involved.