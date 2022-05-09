Lt Governorr, Manoj Sinha participates in auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at the ancient Martand Sun Temple in Mattan

ANANTNAG : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Anantnag and took part in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at the ancient Martand Sun temple in Mattan.

The Pooja was held in the presence of saints, members of Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

Pertinently, the 8th Century Martand Temple is the oldest of the Sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is home to rich and diverse religious and cultural influences and is the seat of knowledge in the country. We are making dedicated efforts to transform historical spiritual places of J&K into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness and prosperity, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also prayed for strength, courage and determination for every citizen of J&K UT so that they can continue with their efforts to build a just, compassionate and equal society.

Later, the Lt Governor also reviewed the facilities at the temple. He was briefed about the historical-religious importance of the temple. Discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region.

Former Legislator, Shri Surinder Ambardar, besides prominent Saints from different regions of the country were present on the occasion.

Sh. Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, besides senior officials of Police and District Administration were also present.