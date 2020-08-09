Lt Governor Sinha visits SMHS Hospital, takes stock of COVID, Non-COVID facilities

Srinagar: To get first hand appraisal of the facilities available for the COVID and Non-COVID patients, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today paid a visit to the SMHS Hospital.

He was accompanied by Sh. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Sh. Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Samia Rashid, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar and other senior officers.

The Lt Governor took round of various sections of the hospital including Emergency, Indoor wards and other sections wherein he interacted with doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital and took stock of the interventions made by the hospital administration while dealing with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 as well the Non-COVID patient care.

He enquired about the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure including necessary life-saving equipments like availability of isolation beds, ventilators, oxygen supply and other machinery required for treatment.

The Lt Governor directed the Health functionaries for maintaining proper care and hygiene, besides following all the SOP’s while dealing with the patients.

He observed that the Non-COVID patients also require necessary attention, besides isolated and segregated facilities should also be maintained along with adherence to the precautionary protocol during their treatment.

On being informed about the shortage of Nursing Orderlies for the patient care, he advised for making temporary arrangements for the NOs for six months, meanwhile refer the said posts for filling up the vacancies. He was informed that 200 nurses are also being hired to meet the shortage of staff.

The Lt Governor asked the Hospital Administration to allow the attendants of the patients only as per the SOP’s. He also enquired about the well-being of the staff looking after the COVID ward and interacted with the patients and their attendants.

Taking note of the possibility of shortage of Oxygen supply in future, he directed for making the necessary provisions for ensuring the uninterrupted oxygen supply well in advance.

Lauding the valuable work being done by the COVID Warriors, the Lt Governor stressed on taking all requisite measures to ensure the safety of doctors and paramedics who are directly dealing with COVID positive patients.

He called for bringing more improvement in the functioning of the hospitals for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the patients to make health care system of J&K best in the country.

