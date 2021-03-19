Lt Governor reviews Master Plan of Bhawan & Extended Shrine Area of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Jammu: With a view to enhance the accommodation facilities for pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, today reviewed the Master Plan of Bhawan & Extended Shrine Area and modalities finalised for the construction of 5-storey Durga Bhawan at Bhawan area in a meeting held here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor was briefed through a powerpoint presentation given by Prof. Mandeep Singh of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, about Master Plan of Bhawan, salient features of Durga Bhawan, Planning and Design for intermediate locations, Architectural Codes & Infrastructure related strategies and way forward along with detailed architectural and structural drawings of Durga Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the CEO of the Shrine Board to ensure expeditious and timely completion of Durga Bhawan so that the pilgrims could take benefit of this facility at the earliest. He further directed that a PERT chart be formulated and strictly followed for time bound construction of this high utility pilgrim-centric facility.

He also gave instructions for ensuring timely implementation of various components of the Master Plan for establishing infrastructural facilities for the visiting pilgrims in a planned manner.

The buildings should have adequate provision for harnessing clean energy, recycling of waste water, setting up of STPs, with provision of the best possible facilities for the pilgrims, added the Lt Governor.

The Central Public Works Department is the construction agency for the Durga Bhawan. In this context, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the CEO SMVDSB, Sh. Ramesh Kumar and Special Director General CPWD, Sh. Anant Kumar, in presence of the Lt Governor on the occasion.

It was informed during the meeting that the Durga Bhawan would have adequate facilities for the visiting pilgrims such as lockers, toilets, blankets, ready to eat snacks and beverages, besides provision of elevators. The building will be earthquake resistant. The top terrace of the building will be at the level of the existing track of Bhawan which will be covered with an aesthetically designed roof for clear valley view and as an additional resting place for convenience of the pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention that the construction of Durga Bhawan is part of the approved Master Plan of Bhawan area, which the Shrine Board got prepared for Bhawan and the Extended Shrine Area from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

The meeting also discussed proposals for construction of a suspension Bridge from Durga Bhawan and Yatra queue Management platform for ensuring smooth flow of pilgrims even during the peak yatra season.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Chairman, SMVDNSH; Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, other Board Members; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Prof. Mandeep Singh from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi; and Sh. Vishavjeet Singh, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB were present during the review meeting.