Lt Governor presents ‘Mata ki Chunni’ for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg procession

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha presented ‘Mata ki Chunni’ for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg procession to be organized on March 26 from Kol kandoli Nagrota to Oli temple.

On the occasion, the members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Shrine Sanstha, led by Sh Devender Singh Rana, Senior BJP Leader and former legislator also presented the Lt Governor the traditional ‘Dogra Turban’ and ‘Mata ki Chunni’ amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests of the traditional route temples.

The Lt Governor assured every support and assistance from the UT administration in the conservation and development of traditional Mata Vaishno Devi ji route.

He also issued on the spot directions to Divisional Commissioner Jammu for ensuring smooth conduct of the Navratra celebrations on the pracheen marg.

The Lt Governor also released a brochure of the traditional Mata Vaishno Devi ji route prepared by INTACH Jammu Chapter containing information regarding heritage temples, step wells, ponds, Bowlis, other heritage structures including lodging sheds for devotees.

Sh S M Sahni, Convener, INTACH Jammu Chapter, office bearers of the organisation and others members of the local community were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.