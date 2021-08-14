Lt Governor performs Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak pujan

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak pujan on Shravan Shukal Panchami in presence of Shri Deependra Giri ji, Mahant Chhari Mubarak Shri Amarnathji at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here.

While performing the Chhari Mubarak pujan the Lt Governor prayed for sustained peace, prosperity in J&K, and well-being of its people.

The holy Mace will leave for its next destination and reach the holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji via Pahalgam route following the Chhari Mubarak Yatra tradition. The traditional Chhari pujan began on Vyas Purnima on 24th July at Pahalgam where Bhoomi Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies were held.

Pertinently, keeping in view the pandemic this year arrangements were made for the virtual puja, hawan & online prasad booking through various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The Board has also arranged for a live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from the holy Cave of Lord Shiva both on TV and Digital platforms.

The online services can be booked through Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking Book Online Pooja/Hawan/Prasad link & through the Board’s Mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath).

The Lt Governor has recently laid foundation stone of an Office cum Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, which would provide best-in-class facilities accommodating more than 3000 pilgrims. The UT Government is planning to construct Yatri Niwas in various parts of the UT.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, and Sh. Anup Kumar Soni, Additional CEO SASB were present during the Chhari Mubarak poojan.