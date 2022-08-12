Lt Governor performs ‘Samapan Pooja’ marking the end of annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today morning performed the ‘Samapan Pooja’ which marks the end of annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra, and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people.

“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, Airforce, NDRF, SDRF, Volunteers, Doctors, Health care personnel, Political and Religious leaders, Sant Samaj, Shrine Board officials, UT Administration, Langar organizers, Telecom service providers, Sanitation workers, Ponywalas, Pithuwalas, Civil Society Groups and other enlightened citizens from all walks of life for ensuring successful culmination of this year’s Yatra.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board & Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh DC Raina, Member, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also participated in the Samapan Pooja at the Raj Bhawan.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the UT Administration had made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

Meanwhile, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Pavitra Chhari) to the Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji.

Shri Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Amarnathji led the Chhari Yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada, and held the Chhari Poojan to mark the conclusion of Yatra 2022.