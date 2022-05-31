Lt Governor Governor Manoj Sinha visits Pulwama

PULWAMA : Marking a historic day for the development of Tribal population of Pulwama, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated 5 projects including Model Tribal Transit Residential School, Girl Hostel, and laid foundation stone for 18 other projects for the welfare of Tribal Community in the district.

The tribal population of Pulwama witnessed inauguration of projects worth Rs 11.47 Cr, and laying of foundation stones for new projects worth Rs 39.86 Cr aimed at development and welfare in tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the projects worth more than Rs 51 Crore are testimony to our commitment of Social Justice and Equality.

The Lt Governor underscored that sustained attention is being paid to ensure that quality education is brought within the reach of people who were long deprived of their rights. New hostels, smart classes and record number of scholarships for tribal students will open the doors of economic prosperity and all-round development, he added.

‘Between 1976-2020, only 26 hostels were established for tribal students, while 37 new hostels will be added by 2023. In the last 21 months, steps have been taken to ensure empowerment of all Marginalized & Weaker groups, the Lt Governor observed.

Noting that the Tribal Community in J&K was neglected and discriminated against since independence, the Lt Governor said that never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today.

Forest Rights Act, PM Van Dhan Yojna, SHGs, Healthcare, Transport Facility, Hostels, Tourist Village, Skill Development, and every initiative has been aimed at ensuring progress of J&K in an equitable, fair and just manner, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the government is making all efforts to enhance the sources of livelihood for the tribal population. UT administration is setting up 100 Van Dhan Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir so that the tribal community can get the right price for the valuable products sourced from the forests.

He further announced the creation of 1500 Van Dhan Self Help Groups in the UT to make women of the tribal community financially independent. An amount of Rs 15 crores has also been made available, it was informed.

On ensuring access to quality and affordable education for the children of tribal community, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has reviewed the scholarships of the students at various levels and hiked the same across the board in line with the contemporary realities.

For students associated with the seasonal schools, children up to middle school were still being given an annual scholarship of Rs 450 to 675. A committee was formed to examine this, and now this scholarship is being increased to Rs 2400 annually, which will directly benefit about 34,000 students. Similarly, the review of scholarship in higher education had not been done from 2012 onwards, and technical courses and post-graduate students also got only 30 thousand rupees annual scholarship. This is also being increased to Rs 60 to 80 thousand annually, which will benefit 12,000 youths of the tribal community.

Recalling his pledge to set up 100 smart schools in tribal areas in November last year, the Lt Governor said that in March this year, the task of converting all 100 schools into smart schools has been completed, which include six such schools in Pulwama that now possess same state-of-the-art facilities as available in the schools of big cities. The Tribal Affairs Department in association with the District Administration is also developing a Cluster Tribal Model Village in Pulwama at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of Tribal Affairs Department for completing the construction of this Transit Residential School in Goripora at a cost of Rs.6.68 crores in record time. He said that another such residential school is being built in Shopian and apart from education facilities, both these residential schools will also have medical facility, sports facility, library, food and other facilities. In order to provide equal rights to girls in the field of education, the government has also established 100-bedded hostels for the girls of tribal community at a cost of Rs.3.06 crores, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT administration will give new energy and momentum to the process of social development in Jammu and Kashmir by connecting the neglected Tribal Community with the mainstream.

Expressing gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Lt Governor said that it was only because of his efforts that nine seats of the UT assembly have been reserved for the tribal community, which in true sense reflects a step taken towards empowering them politically.

The rights of weaker sections enshrined in constitution were denied for 70 long years; benefits of development were not allowed to reach the last man in the queue. By removing divisive, discriminatory policies, we have made all sections of the community effective partners in the process of development, the Lt Governor added.

Ch Mohammad Yaseen, Youth Tribal representative speaking on the occasion expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for inaugurating the facility for tribal population.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Tribal Affairs, and Sh Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, highlighted the initiatives of Government for holistic development of tribal community of the UT.

Earlier, Sh Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, briefed the Lt Governor on the site plan and features of the Model Tribal Residential School.

The Tribal Developmental projects worth Rs 11.47 crores inaugurated today included- Model Tribal Transit Residential School at Goripora Pulwama; 100 Bedded ST Girls Hostel at Ichgoze; Power Sub Stations at Bajwani Tral, Bathdalow Khrew, Lalapora Pahali check Tral and Wahabsahab Pampore; Providing of Drinking water facilities to Tribal Population by way of Installing hand Pumps in Khan Mohalla Saidapora, Awantipora, Sangerwani, Draklaran Gujjer Basti, Batdalow Khrew; and Establishment of six Smart Schools.

Meanwhile, Tribal developmental projects worth Rs 31.62 crores for which the foundation stone was laid included- Construction/up-gradation of road from main road Sangerwani to Inderwali; construction of Dispensary building at Wasomarg Khaigam; Construction of Upper Primary School building at Panzoo ( Aspirational Block Aripal); Rural information Centre at Gulshanpora Tral; Construction of PHC Building at Sangerwani; Widening/ upgradation of Machama Zarihar road at Tral; Upgradation/strengthening of Achogoze Abhama Bagander road at Sangerwani; Construction/upgradation of Kanidajanm Wasomarg road at Ichgoze; Upgradation/ Strengthening of Panzoo Shaldraman Khalil road at Tral; Construction Of road from Khrew to Badadalow at Pampore; Water Supply Scheme Abhama; Water Supply Scheme Achgoza Bamnoo; Water Supply Scheme Draklarn Abhama; Water Supply Scheme Wasomarg; Water Supply Scheme Sangerwani, Water Supply Scheme Aglar Kandi, Construction of ST Hostel at Tral and Construction of ST Hostel at Pulwama.

DDC Chairpersons, PRI representatives, leaders, and large number of members of tribal communities, public of Pulwama besides senior officers of police and civil administration were present on the occasion.