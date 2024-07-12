L&T Boosts India’s Clean Energy Goal: Flags Off 700 MWe Steam Generator for Kaiga Atomic Power Station

New Delhi : The Heavy Engineering vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has despatched the second Steam Generator to Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karnataka for India’s indigenously developed 10 x 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Fleet Programme. It has been flagged off today from L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat.

The flag-off comes 11 months ahead of the contractual delivery schedule, demonstrating L&T’s unwavering commitment to advancing India’s nuclear power programme and helping the country meet its net zero carbon emissions target by 2070. L&T delivered the first Steam Generator to Kaiga 5 & 6 unit in March this year creating a new industrial benchmark.

Steam Generator is a crucial heat exchanger that converts water into steam using the heat generated within a nuclear reactor core.

Speaking on the flag-off, Mr Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President – L&T Heavy Engineering & L&T Valves, emphasised L&T’s commitment to excellence and customer delight by leveraging Industry 4.0 and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques. “L&T Heavy Engineering, as an industry trendsetter, continue to create global benchmarks in delivery of critical nuclear equipment. Eleven-month early delivery of this Second Steam Generator is another example of consistency and resilience even during pandemic and supply chain disruptions. We are fully geared up as the trusted and dedicated partner of the Department of Atomic Energy / NPCIL to triple the current installed nuclear power capacity to 100 GWe by 2047.” he said.

The Heavy Engineering vertical of L&T has a proven track record of manufacturing and supplying technology-intensive equipment and systems globally across sectors such as refineries, oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilisers and nuclear power.