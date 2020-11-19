L&T awarded biggest order ever for its Construction and Mining Equipment Businesses

Mumbai: The Construction and Mining Equipment business of Larsen & Toubro, India’s leading engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel.

The order comprises of 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 Ton Dump Truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 Cum Wheel Loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP Crawler Dozer). The scope includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation.

Commenting on this order, Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro said “Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer – Tata Steel, in their growth journey.”

Mr. Arvind K Garg, Executive Vice President & Head – Construction & Mining Machinery Business, L&T, said: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious order from our esteemed client, Tata Steel for their Iron Ore and Coal mines.”

26 of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 Ton Dump Trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Coal Mines in Jharkhand.

A pioneer in the Indian Construction & Mining Machinery industry, L&T distributes and supplies state of the art equipment to the infrastructure, mining and irrigation sectors. Its comprehensive range of world-class equipment matches global performance standards. The business is engaged in the distribution and support of equipment such as Hydraulic Excavators, Rear Dump Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Wheel Dozers, Motor Graders, Heavy Tippers, Surface Miners, Skid Steer Loaders etc.

