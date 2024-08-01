LPG Connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched on 01.05.2016 to release deposit free LPG connection in the name of adult woman member of poor households across the country. The primary objective of the PMUY is to provide access to clean cooking fuel LPG to such poor households thereby protecting their health by reducing the serious health hazards associated with use of conventional cooking fuel such as firewood, coal, cow dung etc. which cause severe indoor household air pollution. Use of LPG as cooking fuel frees women from the drudgery of collecting firewood, reduces time spent on cooking and prevents deforestation. As on 01.07.2024, 10.33 Crore PMUY connections have been released across the country.

In order to augment LPG coverage in the country various steps have been taken inter alia, including organizing campaigns for promotion of PMUY, organizing melas/camps to enroll and distribute connections, promotion through Out of Home (OOH) hoardings, radio jingles, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Vans etc., spreading awareness about advantages of using LPG over other conventional fuels and safe usage of LPG through LPG Panchayats, enrolment/awareness camps under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, facilitation of consumers and their families for Aadhar enrolment and opening of bank accounts for getting PMUY connections, simplification of process of getting LPG connection, online application for

PMUY connection at www.pmuy.gov.in, nearest LPG distributors, Common Service Centres (CSC) etc., option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 Kg to 5 Kg, provision for Migrant Families to avail new connection on Self-Declaration instead of Proof of Address and Ration Card. Further, OMCs are continuously commissioning new LPG Distributorships, especially in rural areas. Since the launch of PMUY scheme, OMCs have commissioned 7905 Distributorships across the country, out of which 7325 (i.e. 93 %) are catering to rural areas (commissioned during 01.04.2016 to 30.06.2024). As a result of these efforts, the per capita consumption for PMUY beneficiaries has improved to 3.95 refills per year. Further, LPG coverage in the country has improved from 62% in April 2016 to near saturation now.

Independent studies and reports have shown that PMUY scheme has had a significant positive impact on the lives of rural households, especially women and families in rural and remote areas. Some key benefits are briefly explained below:

(i) PMUY had resulted in a shift from traditional cooking methods that involve burning solid fuels like wood, dung and crop residues. The use of cleaner fuel lowers indoor air pollution, leading to improved respiratory health, particularly among women and children who are traditionally more exposed to household smoke.

(ii) Households in rural areas, especially those in remote locations, often spend a significant portion of their time and energy in collecting traditional cooking fuels. LPG has reduced drudgery and the time spent on cooking by women of poor households. The free time, thus, available with them can be utilized in multiple spheres for enhanced economic productivity.

(iii) Transition from biomass and traditional fuels to LPG reduces the dependency on wood and other biomass for cooking purposes, leading to a decrease in deforestation and environmental degradation. This benefits not only the households but also contributes to broader environmental conservation efforts.

(iv) The use of LPG for cooking reduces the risk of accidents related to open fires, which is particularly important for the safety of women and children. Accidental burns and injuries associated with traditional cooking methods are minimized, contributing to a safer household environment.