Low pressure to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, says Regional Office of IMD

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rains in the State till October 5, said the Regional Office of the IMD here on Wednesday.

“The cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during next 48 hours, the IMD said.

