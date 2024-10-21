Low Pressure System Forms in East-Central Bay of Bengal

A Low Pressure Area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, as reported by the Meteorological Department on October 21, 2024. This system is expected to move west-northwest, becoming a depression by October 22 and a cyclonic storm by October 23, potentially reaching the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24.

In light of the impending cyclone, the chief secretary will meet with district collectors to review preparedness, with various department secretaries in attendance. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Puri, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur. Fishermen are advised to avoid the sea until October 26. The exact impact of Cyclone DANA on Odisha remains uncertain.