Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal Brings Week-Long Rain to Odisha

A Low Pressure Area has formed off the north Odisha coast due to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. Expected to move northwestward, it’s accompanied by a trough from northeast Rajasthan to Odisha. Coastal Odisha experienced light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some districts. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in several districts on Day 1, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in others. Days 2 and 3 will see continued heavy rainfall in specific districts, with a yellow warning in place. Days 4 to 7 forecast light to moderate rain across Odisha, and fishermen are advised to avoid the sea until June 30, 2024.