Low Pressure Expected Over North Bay of Bengal Around October 4: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported an acyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and a trough extending to the North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast. A low-pressure area is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal around October 4.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is anticipated over Northeast India and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal from October 2 to 4.

Weather Forecast: