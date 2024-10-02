Low Pressure Expected Over North Bay of Bengal Around October 4: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported an acyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and a trough extending to the North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast. A low-pressure area is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal around October 4.
Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is anticipated over Northeast India and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal from October 2 to 4.
Weather Forecast:
- East & Northeast India: Heavy rainfall expected on October 2-3, with scattered light to moderate rain in Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim throughout the week.
- South Peninsular India: Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 2-6; Kerala and Mahe on October 2-3.
- Central India: Light to moderate rain anticipated in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the week’s last three days.