Low Pressure Expected Over North Bay of Bengal Around October 4: IMD

By Odisha Diary bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported an acyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and a trough extending to the North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast. A low-pressure area is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal around October 4.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is anticipated over Northeast India and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal from October 2 to 4.

Weather Forecast:

  • East & Northeast India: Heavy rainfall expected on October 2-3, with scattered light to moderate rain in Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim throughout the week.
  • South Peninsular India: Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 2-6; Kerala and Mahe on October 2-3.
  • Central India: Light to moderate rain anticipated in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the week’s last three days.
