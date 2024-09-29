Low-pressure brewing in Bay of Bengal ahead of Dussehra in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Low-pressure brewing in Bay of Bengal ahead of Dussehra. Durga puja revelry in Odisha may slightly be dampened with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers for several districts from October 4 to October 10. A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 6, predicts IMD.