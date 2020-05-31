Low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Specialised Meteorology Centre/Cyclone Warning Divisionof the India Meteorological Department:

A low pressure area formed over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) and persisted over the same region during forenoon of today, the 31st May 2020.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June.

Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen

A depression formed over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen in the evening (1430 hrs IST) of 29thMay, 2020. It moved northwestwards till morning (0830 hrs IST) of 30th May. Thereafter, it moved slightly southwestwards and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 31st May over near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 53.9°E, about 20 km west of Salalah (Oman) and 200 km east-northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen).

It is very likely to maintain the intensity of Depression during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during the period.

Warnings:

Heavy rainfall warning:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on 31st May & 1st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over south Konkan & Goa on 31st May and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 01st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa on 02nd June and over south Konkan & Goa on 03rd June.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 03rd& 04th June.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on 03rd June and with heavy to very heavyfalls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on 04th June.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, very likely to prevail over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea & and along and off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from 2nd June morning and further becoming 90-100 kmph gusting 110 kmph over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 3rd morning.

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

Ø The Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during next 24 hours. It would become very rough to high over eastcentral& southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from 2nd June and high to very high over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 3rd June.

Ø The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Ø Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast till 2nd June; into eastcentral Arabian Sea and along &off Karnataka coast till 3rd June ; into eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast during 3rd – 4th June. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by today, the 31st May.

Ø The fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

Both the systems are under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments are being informed regularly.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.

Meanwhile,

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea,Maldives­Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

♦ Conditions are very likely to become favourable from 1st June, 2020 for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala.

