Low Intake of Minority Students in Minority Schools

New Delhi : The National Commission for Protection of Child’s Rights (NCPCR) on impact of exemption under Article 15(5) w.r.t. Article 21A of the Constitution of India on education of children of Minority Communities released in March, 2021, after conducting a sample survey of minority schools has observed lower intake of minority students in few of the minority educational institutes across the country. The total enrolment of minority students has increased from 4,44,61,346 (17.90%) in 2018-19 to 4,75,43,853 (18.94%) in 2019-20.
There is no proposal to bring minority schools under RTE
The state-wise enrolment of minority students during last two years as per UDISE+ is at Annexure I.
Annexure I
|State/UTs
|All Minority Enrolment
|% Minority Enrolment
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2018-19
|2019-20
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|21140
|24713
|30.64
|36.27
|Andhra Pradesh
|679517
|706731
|8.64
|8.69
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176662
|184005
|53.63
|57.00
|Assam
|3012442
|3192778
|43.47
|45.51
|Bihar
|3154146
|3650510
|12.97
|14.79
|Chandigarh
|53218
|46694
|21.96
|19.60
|Chhattisgarh
|221941
|287031
|3.91
|5.06
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|3831
|4614
|4.66
|5.42
|Daman & Diu
|5002
|4770
|12.68
|11.78
|Delhi
|713477
|736434
|17.22
|17.62
|Goa
|103046
|114459
|36.52
|40.56
|Gujarat
|1131257
|1186631
|9.85
|10.34
|Haryana
|559003
|580752
|10.05
|10.27
|Himachal Pradesh
|66600
|67059
|4.85
|4.93
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1451756
|1416399
|64.45
|64.17
|Jharkhand
|975389
|1312678
|12.82
|17.53
|Karnataka
|2011586
|2112562
|17.72
|18.30
|Kerala
|2630957
|2826815
|45.23
|48.38
|Ladakh
|NA
|44132
|–
|94.11
|Lakshadweep
|11671
|11394
|99.97
|99.87
|Madhya Pradesh
|901962
|976371
|5.74
|6.19
|Maharashtra
|4699415
|4735807
|21.02
|21.36
|Manipur
|351922
|370499
|55.12
|57.51
|Meghalaya
|783528
|877853
|85.03
|92.73
|Mizoram
|249834
|263213
|92.81
|97.45
|Nagaland
|329388
|337900
|87.53
|90.43
|Odisha
|322432
|378384
|3.98
|4.92
|Puducherry
|40759
|39506
|17.05
|16.44
|Punjab
|3134562
|3142964
|59.54
|57.40
|Rajasthan
|1784562
|1824990
|10.84
|10.88
|Sikkim
|93247
|85948
|73.39
|70.08
|Tamilnadu
|1510601
|1550380
|12.40
|12.86
|Telangana
|1044302
|1089583
|15.93
|16.35
|Tripura
|173600
|173150
|24.42
|24.63
|Uttar Pradesh
|6427794
|7450075
|14.57
|16.42
|Uttarakhand
|365713
|381650
|15.73
|16.31
|West Bengal
|5265084
|5354419
|31.87
|31.51
|INDIA
|44461346
|47543853
|17.90
|18.94
Source: UDISE+
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.