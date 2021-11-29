Low Intake of Minority Students in Minority Schools

New Delhi : The National Commission for Protection of Child’s Rights (NCPCR) on impact of exemption under Article 15(5) w.r.t. Article 21A of the Constitution of India on education of children of Minority Communities released in March, 2021, after conducting a sample survey of minority schools has observed lower intake of minority students in few of the minority educational institutes across the country. The total enrolment of minority students has increased from 4,44,61,346 (17.90%) in 2018-19 to 4,75,43,853 (18.94%) in 2019-20.

There is no proposal to bring minority schools under RTE

The state-wise enrolment of minority students during last two years as per UDISE+ is at Annexure I.

Annexure I

State/UTs All Minority Enrolment % Minority Enrolment 2018-19 2019-20 2018-19 2019-20 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 21140 24713 30.64 36.27 Andhra Pradesh 679517 706731 8.64 8.69 Arunachal Pradesh 176662 184005 53.63 57.00 Assam 3012442 3192778 43.47 45.51 Bihar 3154146 3650510 12.97 14.79 Chandigarh 53218 46694 21.96 19.60 Chhattisgarh 221941 287031 3.91 5.06 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3831 4614 4.66 5.42 Daman & Diu 5002 4770 12.68 11.78 Delhi 713477 736434 17.22 17.62 Goa 103046 114459 36.52 40.56 Gujarat 1131257 1186631 9.85 10.34 Haryana 559003 580752 10.05 10.27 Himachal Pradesh 66600 67059 4.85 4.93 Jammu & Kashmir 1451756 1416399 64.45 64.17 Jharkhand 975389 1312678 12.82 17.53 Karnataka 2011586 2112562 17.72 18.30 Kerala 2630957 2826815 45.23 48.38 Ladakh NA 44132 – 94.11 Lakshadweep 11671 11394 99.97 99.87 Madhya Pradesh 901962 976371 5.74 6.19 Maharashtra 4699415 4735807 21.02 21.36 Manipur 351922 370499 55.12 57.51 Meghalaya 783528 877853 85.03 92.73 Mizoram 249834 263213 92.81 97.45 Nagaland 329388 337900 87.53 90.43 Odisha 322432 378384 3.98 4.92 Puducherry 40759 39506 17.05 16.44 Punjab 3134562 3142964 59.54 57.40 Rajasthan 1784562 1824990 10.84 10.88 Sikkim 93247 85948 73.39 70.08 Tamilnadu 1510601 1550380 12.40 12.86 Telangana 1044302 1089583 15.93 16.35 Tripura 173600 173150 24.42 24.63 Uttar Pradesh 6427794 7450075 14.57 16.42 Uttarakhand 365713 381650 15.73 16.31 West Bengal 5265084 5354419 31.87 31.51 INDIA 44461346 47543853 17.90 18.94

Source: UDISE+

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.