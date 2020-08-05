Lord Ram temple will boost the Religious/Spiritual tourism: Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya today. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi for Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya today.

Shri Patel said that this is a great moment of faith and spirituality. He added that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is a great place to take a plunge into the pool of spirituality. The city is dotted with temples and is one of the most venerable cities of ancient India. Ancient beliefs say, the gods themselves created this city.

Shri Patel added that Lord Ram temple will boost the Religious/Spiritual tourism. Minister further added that from time immemorial pilgrimages have been one of the most powerful motivator for travel. Religious/Spiritual tourism has proven resilient to the pressure of the global recession because it is not seen as a luxury but rather travel with a purpose and because of its nature the pilgrimage travel is elastic and strong even in any economic scenario. Therefore, Ministry of Tourism sees hope in helping millions of followers of all great world religions that are deeply rooted in India.

Shri Patel also said that the Ministry of Tourism under its SwadeshDarshan Scheme- Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits is developing tourism infrastructure in the circuits, across the country, having tourist potential in a planned and prioritized manner. Under this Scheme, Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned a project, ‘Development of Ayodhya’ under Ramayana circuit theme for an amount of INR 127.20 Crore in the year 2017-18. Minister added that the various components sanctioned under this project include development of Ram katha gallery and park, Ram ki paidi, development of Guptarghat and Laxman qila ghat, rejuvenation of Ayodhya street, multipurpose hall at Digambarakhada etc. Other components included in this project are solar lighting, solid waste management, drainage components, police booth, signages at various locations, stone benches, gazebo, drinking water kiosks, cctv, bus depot and parking, tourist sheds, landscaping of public spaces and beautification of tulsi das garden etc. Almost 80% of the project is completed on ground as on date.

In addition, Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned another project, “Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur” under Ramayana circuit theme of Swadesh Darshan in the year 2016-17, this project has been sanctioned for an amount of INR 69.45 Crore. The projects comprising of various components like development of Sandhya Ghat, Tourist facilitation centre, development of Ram Shain, veerasan and Sita kund , solar lighting, parking signages etc. at Shringverpur. Various components sanctioned in Chitrakoot are covered shed at parikrama marg, food kiosk, parking, modern toilet facilities, foot over bridge tourist facilitation centre and Ramayana gallery, laser show at Ramghat and last mile connectivity etc.

