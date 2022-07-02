Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Celebrated in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : Holy Rath Yatra was celebrated at the Jagannath Temple situated in the scenic hills of Dasapalla in Visakhapatnam with lots of fanfare and spiritual fervour. Commencing from the morning all the religious rituals have been performed before the Deities in utmost solemnity and pure devotion. Since the Car Festival is being celebrated offline after two years of corona disruptions unusual enthusiasm and extraordinary enchantment were witnessed among the devotees congregated during the occasion. Around 3,000 spectators gathered to perform the most sacred act of having a glance of the Lord of the Universe on the chariot. The managing body of the temple, Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj painstakingly ensured that the Festival should pass on in a smooth and steady manner. Around 3.00 p.m. in the afternoon the Pahandi Bije of the Gods and Goddess commenced from the sanctum sanctorum with the help of DRM of Waltair Railways Division, Anup Kumar Satpathy and ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo. First Lord Sudarshan then elder Brother Balabhadra, followed by Devi Subhadra and at the end Lord Jagannath were taken to the colourfully decorated chariot stationed in front of the temple in a grand procession. At around 3.30 p.m. with recitals of hymns, shouting of slogans like Haribol, Jai Jagannath and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga, the erstwhile Ruler of Dasapalla Lal Saheb Pramod Deo Bhanja conducted the traditional sweeping of the chariots called Cherrapahanra. The special attraction of the Mega Event was the spectacular playing of Ghanta and Cymbals by the troupe came from Berhampur in Odisha. At around 5.00 p.m. the chariot pulling started from Dasapalla hills and reached the Aunt’s house at Lawson’s Bay Colony covering the distance of near about 5 km at 7 p.m. Then the Trinity were taken inside Mausi Maa’s place and were placed in the pandal. The Deities will remain at the Gundicha Temple till the Bahuda Jatra on 9th July 2022 and give darshan to general public from there, announced by the President of managing committee and Vice President Orissa Stevedores Ltd Jitendra Kumar Nayak.

The entire arrangements were well managed and smoothly executed by the President of the Governing Body of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj Jitendra Kumar Nayak, Secretary Bimal Mohanta, members Bijay Mahapatra and Rajendra Prasad Sahu.