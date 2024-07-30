LoP Rahul Gandhi requests Union Govt to extend all possible support for Wayanad landslides rescue efforts

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has requested the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue efforts in the landslide incident in Wayanad, Kerala. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero hour, Mr. Gandhi urged to restore vital transport and communication lines and set up relief camps. Mr Gandhi said, Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed. He said, in the last few years, the country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides and there is an urgent need for mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures.