LOKPAL PUNJAB JUSTICE VINOD KUMAR SHARMA HOLDS MEETING WITH DIVISIONAL COMMISSIONERS OF PUNJAB AND OTHER HIGHER OFFICIALS TO PREVENT CORRUPTION

New Delhi : Lokpal Punjab Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the divisional commissioners of Punjab, local government department and senior officers of rural development and panchayat department officials to eradicate corruption practice from government offices.

During the meeting, he directed to install notice boards within 15 days in all government offices to make people aware of filing a complaint under the Lokpal Act, 1996.

Justice Sharma said that these notice boards/flex boards will be placed in all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioner offices, sub-division offices, tehsils, DDPO, BDPO, town improvement trusts, municipal corporations, municipal council offices and other public offices.

Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma categorically said that these notice boards should be installed at places where people can read it properly and they get aware that how they can file a complaint against the representative, chairman, mayor, deputy mayor, city council/nagar panchayat president, vice president and officials and employees working in these institutions.

Justice Sharma said that such notice boards should be installed in all the offices of the state under the Rural Development and Panchayat Department at prominent places within 15 days so that people can be aware about filing complaints under the Lokpal Act against the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Committee members of the Zilla Parishad.

Similarly, people can file a complaint against the chairman of any government company, the chairman and members of the boards constituted under the state or central act and also against other people’s representatives.

He said that due to the lack of awareness among many people, they don’t know that how can they file a complaint against any public representatives and where should they submit their complaint.

The Lokpal said that complete information regarding for filing any complaint related to corruption and others can be obtained from the lokpal.punjab.gov.in website. Apart from this, the complaint can also be sent by personal or registered mail to the Office Room No. 426/4, Punjab Civil Secretariat-2 of Lokpal Punjab in Chandigarh.