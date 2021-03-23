Lokpal of India organizes Webinar on ‘Bringing Synergies in Anti-Corruption Strategies’

New Delhi: The Chairperson, Shri Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said that corruption whenever present has to be nipped in the bud. It was emphasized that all agencies should cooperate to eradicate corruption. Preventive corruption measure must be appreciated and adopted as “Prevention is better than cure”, he added.

While Addressing the Webinar on ‘Bringing Synergies in Anti-Corruption Strategies’here today the Chairman Lokpal of India said that since its inception, the Lokpal has been discharging its duties as per the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. It has received 110 + 1427 number of complaints since its inception which have been dealt as per legal provisions in this regard. The webinar was organized by the Lokpal of India to commemorate two years of its inception. It was presided over by the Chairperson of the Lokpal of India.

The members of the Lokpal, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Vigilance Commissioner, Secretary (Personnel), Govt. of India, Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Director (Enforcement) also participated in the Webinar.

The participating agencies emphasized on the need to share information on real time basis. It was decided to work on creating a web portal with restricted access that would enable sharing relevant information.

About 250 field officers of CVC, CBI and Enforcement Directorate also participated through Video Link.

The Lokpal was established under the provisions of Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 on 23rd March, 2019 when Sh. Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose (a retired Supreme Court Judge) was administered the oath of office by the Hon’ble President of India in Rashtrapati Bhawan. Subsequently, on 27th March, 2019, four judicial members and four other members were administered the oath of office by the Chairperson Shri Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.