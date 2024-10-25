Lokpal of India extends Last Date of Submission of Applications under Norms for Accreditation of the Legal Correspondents

The Lokpal of India vide Circular dated 18th October 2024, has extended the last date of submission of applications under Norms for Accreditation of the Legal Correspondents for Lokpal of India till 8th November 2024.

The Lokpal of India has formulated Norms for Accreditation of the Legal Correspondents in Lokpal of India and the same have been placed on the official website of the Lokpal of India vide Circular dated 25th September 2024.

Simultaneously, vide Circular dated 25th September 2024, applications were invited from interested and eligible journalists/correspondents in the prescribed proforma for accreditation as the Legal Correspondents in Lokpal of India within 30 days.

2. The above position may be brought to the notice of all concerned for submitting the applications by due date.