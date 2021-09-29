Loka Kala competition held in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A district label competition for Lok Kala Art, culture, and dance competition was held in Adi Kabi Sarala Das Sanskruti Bhawan here. This folk, art, and culture competition aims to unearth the hidden talent alive among the artisans and performers living in gross roots and villages.

As many as 16 Loka Kala troupes across the district were participated in the competition and performed Pala, Daskathia, Ghoda Nacha, Ghata Nrutya and Sankritan, from them Maa Sarala Ghata Nrutya troupe from KanakPur under Tirtol block accorded the first position followed by Maa Ambika Pala Parishad second and Maa Baseli Sanskrutika Parishad stood the third rank performing Ghoda Nacha. Moreover, Maa Sarala Ghata Nrutya troupe was selected to participate in the state label Loka Kala Mohatsava in the coming days.

Additional district magistrates Satchidananda Sahoo and Chinmayee Biswal, Zilla Parisad chairperson, educationist Mahendra Acharya, sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick attended the event as guests, district culture officer Kaminiranjan Patnaik coordinated the function. A Jury panel comprising folk and art culture experts as Mahendra Acharya, Sriman Narayan Mishra, Haraprasad Barik and Bhagaban Dash, Banamali Pati were adjudged participants performance. [Ends]

