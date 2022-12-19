Lok Sabha scheduled to take up Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for consideration, passing; FM to move Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for further consideration and passing today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar introduced the bill to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto be taken into consideration.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 is also scheduled in the house for consideration and passing. The Bill is further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Karnataka be taken into consideration. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 in the house to move for leave to introduce a Bill to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment.

In Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister will move the Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 for consideration to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023. The bill has already passed by the Lok Sabha.