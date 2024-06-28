Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 1 Amid Opposition Push for NEET Discussion

The Lok Sabha session on Friday adjourned until July 1 amid opposition demands for an adjournment motion to discuss NEET-related issues. Speaker Om Birla cited ongoing business, including the Motion of Thanks on President Draupadi Murmu’s address, for not allowing the motion. Despite opposition persistence, the House remained adjourned amid uproar. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, stressed a respectful discussion on NEET’s importance for youth. This followed CBI’s registration of a case on alleged NEET (UG) 2024 examination irregularities.