Lok Adalats Launched to Alleviate Court Case Backlog and Settle Disputes Pre-Litigation

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of number of Lok Adalats organized and cases disposed of by National Lok Adalats, State Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) during the last three years and the current year is at Annexure-A, Annexure-B and Annexure-C respectively.
Lok Adalats are organized by Legal Services Institutions at such intervals as it deems fit in order to reduce the pendency of cases in courts and also to settle the disputes at pre-litigation stage. Lok Adalats are not a permanent establishment and handle pending court cases as referred to it by the respective courts. Since Lok Adalats are not permanent in nature, all unsettled cases, are reverted back to the respective courts and hence do not remain pending with Lok Adalats. It is mentioned that no specific disposal target is fixed prior to organization of any type of Lok Adalat.
The Government has released the following grant-in-aid to National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) during the last three years and the current year (till July, 2024) for implementing legal aid programmes through State Legal Services Authorities:
(Rs. In Crore)
|Year
|Funds Released
|2021-22
|145
|2022-23
|190
|2023-24
|400
|2024-25
|83
|Total
|818
The State Legal Services Authorities have been issued guidelines/ directions by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vide National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat) Regulations, 2009 to organise more Lok Adalats so that pendency of cases could be reduced. Further in view of Covid, E-Lok Adalat was conceptualized which significantly improved access to justice for people who were otherwise unable to participate in the Lok Adalats. The first E-Lok Adalat was held on 27.06.2020 and since then E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 28 States / UTs, wherein 902.96 lakh cases were taken up out of which 96.90 lakh cases were disposed of.
Every year, NALSA issues calendar for organising National Lok Adalats. During the year 2024, National Lok Adalats were held on 9th March & 11th May. National Lok Adalats are further scheduled to be held on 14th September & 14th December of 2024. State Lok Adalats are organised by State Legal Services Authorities as per the local conditions and needs.
|Annexure-A
|Statement containing the information of cases disposed (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in National Lok Adalats during the last three years and current year viz, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (upto June, 2024).
|S.No.
|Name of the State/UT Authority
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|3997
|3310
|1536
|1536
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|122839
|647956
|671612
|55729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1054
|1071
|990
|445
|4
|Assam
|39642
|113989
|164445
|77724
|5
|Bihar
|151620
|305483
|357765
|99758
|6
|Chandigarh
|16833
|15569
|63764
|14811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|134548
|1125318
|1664237
|642364
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|172
|1323
|982
|45
|9
|Daman & Diu
|113
|215
|19650
|1158
|10
|Delhi
|154992
|535025
|671278
|344040
|11
|Goa
|1680
|3934
|3505
|1781
|12
|Gujarat
|748722
|1185571
|1863177
|1040081
|13
|Haryana
|123413
|673487
|985650
|535751
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|35556
|111150
|150181
|63587
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|166544
|390496
|404665
|265955
|16
|Jharkhand
|232473
|1121405
|2822947
|961313
|17
|Karnataka
|1277856
|3444607
|14840452
|2900312
|18
|Kerala
|68681
|136101
|57726
|25630
|19
|Ladakh
|1463
|1444
|1781
|737
|20
|Lakshadweep
|7
|129
|41
|27
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|347333
|419776
|536105
|213666
|22
|Maharashtra
|2440375
|4754239
|3543736
|1245202
|23
|Manipur
|794
|1343
|437
|410
|24
|Meghalaya
|852
|956
|680
|464
|25
|Mizoram
|790
|4432
|4087
|599
|26
|Nagaland
|941
|888
|801
|401
|27
|Odisha
|35557
|337065
|348288
|297959
|28
|Puducherry
|5084
|6405
|6297
|2242
|29
|Punjab
|138175
|392256
|760712
|512269
|30
|Rajasthan
|286834
|4572315
|16586071
|2475175
|31
|Sikkim
|110
|232
|126
|22
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|191604
|447536
|355762
|160786
|33
|Telangana
|349902
|1611677
|5591849
|12159965
|34
|Tripura
|1070
|4814
|15724
|20191
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5551793
|18698973
|31644594
|9483008
|36
|Uttarakhand
|20882
|67438
|85032
|35127
|37
|West Bengal
|133736
|788082
|1115532
|723129
|Grand Total
|12788037
|41926010
|85342217
|34363399
|Annexure-B
|Statement containing the information of cases disposed of (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in the State Lok Adalats and benches constituted during the last three years and the current year viz. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto June, 2024).
|S.No.
|Name of the State/UT Authority
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4874
|12123
|4999
|6720
|80
|1825
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|24
|91
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|136
|13672
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|1
|6
|9
|574
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chandigarh
|69
|37
|30
|538
|32
|1413
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|187
|228
|124
|139
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Delhi
|250
|147103
|60
|11094
|198
|123151
|0
|0
|11
|Goa
|30
|3209
|43
|1308
|13
|245
|1
|0
|12
|Gujarat
|5157
|15546
|3805
|19717
|12
|244
|762
|3994
|13
|Haryana
|54762
|115797
|43135
|230018
|92
|29196
|0
|0
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|260
|22031
|142
|4198
|59
|2880
|14
|727
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|24
|3271
|225
|76683
|134
|28170
|65
|25869
|16
|Jharkhand
|1310
|22954
|1523
|10868
|1495
|33718
|418
|652058
|17
|Karnataka
|412
|2524
|229
|2632
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kerala
|302
|19226
|607
|23246
|657
|26231
|12
|134
|19
|Ladakh
|4
|32
|4
|240
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|808
|4110
|1242
|5367
|1472
|48996
|351
|787
|22
|Maharashtra
|6
|28
|30
|341
|38
|580
|0
|0
|23
|Manipur
|0
|0
|4
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|23
|89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|17
|204
|41
|1202
|12
|94
|16
|173
|26
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Odisha
|12
|326
|6
|112422
|3
|244230
|0
|0
|28
|Puducherry
|42
|262
|47
|743
|38
|492
|1
|12
|29
|Punjab
|339
|1108
|6
|15
|154
|2268
|0
|0
|30
|Rajasthan
|786
|845
|1202
|1628
|1086
|1039
|285
|335
|31
|Sikkim
|110
|636
|150
|887
|143
|784
|39
|118
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|759
|13066
|1295
|16369
|1336
|34744
|173
|1756
|33
|Telangana
|2827
|7363
|2604
|25365
|2474
|171817
|648
|9462
|34
|Tripura
|93
|11624
|19
|2492
|62
|25637
|0
|0
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|57
|31414
|30
|259125
|172
|411941
|74
|1096
|36
|Uttarakhand
|25
|8605
|125
|26498
|102
|17407
|20
|1954
|37
|West Bengal
|774
|74999
|454
|10830
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Total
|74480
|532529
|62194
|851309
|9865
|1207103
|2879
|698475
|Annexure-C
|Statement containing the information of number of sittings of Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) and cases settled in these sittings during the last three years and current year viz. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto June, 2024).
|S. No
|Name of the State/UT Authority
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|927
|1406
|1058
|558
|1349
|1134
|350
|399
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|141
|56
|213
|56
|195
|97
|34
|6
|5
|Bihar
|482
|221
|313
|157
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chandigarh
|240
|687
|241
|10945
|239
|11511
|60
|1761
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1045
|1199
|1224
|2028
|1174
|6749
|279
|63
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Delhi
|791
|17395
|773
|18682
|781
|19337
|205
|4805
|11
|Goa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|12
|Gujarat
|9
|2238
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Haryana
|3547
|30960
|3416
|72440
|3659
|107362
|911
|17126
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Jharkhand
|5144
|32514
|6216
|26154
|5826
|35715
|1625
|3822
|17
|Karnataka
|1292
|5371
|904
|4588
|603
|4190
|249
|485
|18
|Kerala
|212
|1104
|226
|2564
|415
|1527
|121
|81
|19
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|886
|574
|1176
|608
|1071
|409
|213
|67
|22
|Maharashtra
|918
|765
|1017
|1208
|1023
|485
|240
|260
|23
|Manipur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Odisha
|742
|1561
|753
|1612
|1041
|1891
|308
|446
|28
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Punjab
|4538
|9967
|4902
|14545
|4969
|20279
|1263
|4311
|30
|Rajasthan
|2960
|3228
|4435
|5072
|4230
|5799
|1276
|1083
|31
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|671
|272
|1121
|528
|1119
|427
|268
|89
|33
|Telangana
|108
|6674
|118
|7540
|104
|12746
|18
|4405
|34
|Tripura
|44
|81
|70
|162
|97
|157
|34
|15
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3961
|1087
|3720
|1173
|4476
|2516
|1017
|366
|36
|Uttarakhand
|484
|765
|590
|510
|649
|432
|187
|104
|37
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Total
|29153
|118136
|32487
|171138
|33020
|232763
|8659
|39714