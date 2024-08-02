National

Lok Adalats Launched to Alleviate Court Case Backlog and Settle Disputes Pre-Litigation

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of number of Lok Adalats organized and cases disposed of by National Lok Adalats, State Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) during the last three years and the current year is at Annexure-A, Annexure-B and Annexure-C respectively.

Lok Adalats are organized by Legal Services Institutions at such intervals as it deems fit in order to reduce the pendency of cases in courts and also to settle the disputes at pre-litigation stage. Lok Adalats are not a permanent establishment and handle pending court cases as referred to it by the respective courts. Since Lok Adalats are not permanent in nature, all unsettled cases, are reverted back to the respective courts and hence do not remain pending with Lok Adalats. It is mentioned that no specific disposal target is fixed prior to organization of any type of Lok Adalat.

The Government has released the following grant-in-aid to National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) during the last three years and the current year (till July, 2024) for implementing legal aid programmes through State Legal Services Authorities:

(Rs. In Crore)

Year Funds Released
2021-22 145
2022-23 190
2023-24 400
2024-25   83
Total 818

 

The State Legal Services Authorities have been issued guidelines/ directions by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vide National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat) Regulations, 2009 to organise more Lok Adalats so that pendency of cases could be reduced. Further in view of Covid, E-Lok Adalat was conceptualized which significantly improved access to justice for people who were otherwise unable to participate in the Lok Adalats. The first E-Lok Adalat was held on 27.06.2020 and since then E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 28 States / UTs, wherein 902.96 lakh cases were taken up out of which 96.90 lakh cases were disposed of.

Every year, NALSA issues calendar for organising National Lok Adalats. During the year 2024, National Lok Adalats were held on 9th March & 11th May. National Lok Adalats are further scheduled to be held on 14th September & 14th December of 2024. State Lok Adalats are organised by State Legal Services Authorities as per the local conditions and needs.

Annexure-A
Statement containing the information of  cases disposed (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in National Lok Adalats during the last three years and current year viz,  2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (upto June, 2024).
S.No.  Name of the State/UT Authority 2021 2022 2023 2024
Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3997 3310 1536 1536
2 Andhra Pradesh 122839 647956 671612 55729
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1054 1071 990 445
4 Assam 39642 113989 164445 77724
5 Bihar 151620 305483 357765 99758
6 Chandigarh 16833 15569 63764 14811
7 Chhattisgarh 134548 1125318 1664237 642364
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 172 1323 982 45
9 Daman & Diu 113 215 19650 1158
10 Delhi 154992 535025 671278 344040
11 Goa 1680 3934 3505 1781
12 Gujarat 748722 1185571 1863177 1040081
13 Haryana 123413 673487 985650 535751
14 Himachal Pradesh 35556 111150 150181 63587
15 Jammu & Kashmir 166544 390496 404665 265955
16 Jharkhand 232473 1121405 2822947 961313
17 Karnataka 1277856 3444607 14840452 2900312
18 Kerala 68681 136101 57726 25630
19 Ladakh 1463 1444 1781 737
20 Lakshadweep 7 129 41 27
21 Madhya Pradesh 347333 419776 536105 213666
22 Maharashtra 2440375 4754239 3543736 1245202
23 Manipur 794 1343 437 410
24 Meghalaya 852 956 680 464
25 Mizoram 790 4432 4087 599
26 Nagaland 941 888 801 401
27 Odisha 35557 337065 348288 297959
28 Puducherry 5084 6405 6297 2242
29 Punjab 138175 392256 760712 512269
30 Rajasthan 286834 4572315 16586071 2475175
31 Sikkim 110 232 126 22
32 Tamil Nadu 191604 447536 355762 160786
33 Telangana 349902 1611677 5591849 12159965
34 Tripura 1070 4814 15724 20191
35 Uttar Pradesh 5551793 18698973 31644594 9483008
36 Uttarakhand 20882 67438 85032 35127
37 West Bengal 133736 788082 1115532 723129
  Grand Total 12788037 41926010 85342217 34363399

 

Annexure-B  
Statement containing the information of  cases disposed of (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in the State Lok Adalats and benches constituted during the last three years and the current year viz.  2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto June, 2024).
S.No. Name of the State/UT Authority 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25
  No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 4874 12123 4999 6720 80 1825 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 24 91 1 4 0 0 0 0
4 Assam 136 13672 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Bihar 1 6 9 574 0 0 0 0
6 Chandigarh 69 37 30 538 32 1413 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 187 228 124 139 0 0 0 0
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Delhi 250 147103 60 11094 198 123151 0 0
11 Goa 30 3209 43 1308 13 245 1 0
12 Gujarat 5157 15546 3805 19717 12 244 762 3994
13 Haryana 54762 115797 43135 230018 92 29196 0 0
14 Himachal Pradesh 260 22031 142 4198 59 2880 14 727
15 Jammu & Kashmir 24 3271 225 76683 134 28170 65 25869
16 Jharkhand 1310 22954 1523 10868 1495 33718 418 652058
17 Karnataka 412 2524 229 2632 0 0 0 0
18 Kerala 302 19226 607 23246 657 26231 12 134
19 Ladakh 4 32 4 240 0 0 0 0
20 Lakshadweep 0 0 3 3 1 1 0 0
21 Madhya Pradesh 808 4110 1242 5367 1472 48996 351 787
22 Maharashtra 6 28 30 341 38 580 0 0
23 Manipur 0 0 4 43 0 0 0 0
24 Meghalaya 23 89 0 0 0 0 0 0
25 Mizoram 17 204 41 1202 12 94 16 173
26 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
27 Odisha 12 326 6 112422 3 244230 0 0
28 Puducherry 42 262 47 743 38 492 1 12
29 Punjab 339 1108 6 15 154 2268 0 0
30 Rajasthan 786 845 1202 1628 1086 1039 285 335
31 Sikkim 110 636 150 887 143 784 39 118
32 Tamil Nadu 759 13066 1295 16369 1336 34744 173 1756
33 Telangana 2827 7363 2604 25365 2474 171817 648 9462
34 Tripura 93 11624 19 2492 62 25637 0 0
35 Uttar Pradesh 57 31414 30 259125 172 411941 74 1096
36 Uttarakhand 25 8605 125 26498 102 17407 20 1954
37 West Bengal 774 74999 454 10830 0 0 0 0
  Grand Total 74480 532529 62194 851309 9865 1207103 2879 698475

 

Annexure-C
Statement containing the information of number of sittings of Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) and cases settled in these sittings during the last three years and current year viz.  2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24  and 2024-25 (upto June, 2024).
S. No Name of the State/UT Authority 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25
     Sitting During the year  Cases settled during the year  Sitting During the year  Cases settled during the year  Sitting During the year  Cases settled during the year  Sitting During the year  Cases settled during the year
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 927 1406 1058 558 1349 1134 350 399
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Assam 141 56 213 56 195 97 34 6
5 Bihar 482 221 313 157 0 0 0 0
6 Chandigarh 240 687 241 10945 239 11511 60 1761
7 Chhattisgarh 1045 1199 1224 2028 1174 6749 279 63
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Delhi 791 17395 773 18682 781 19337 205 4805
11 Goa 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 20
12 Gujarat 9 2238 1 8 0 0 0 0
13 Haryana 3547 30960 3416 72440 3659 107362 911 17126
14 Himachal Pradesh 9 11 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Jharkhand 5144 32514 6216 26154 5826 35715 1625 3822
17 Karnataka 1292 5371 904 4588 603 4190 249 485
18 Kerala 212 1104 226 2564 415 1527 121 81
19 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
21 Madhya Pradesh 886 574 1176 608 1071 409 213 67
22 Maharashtra 918 765 1017 1208 1023 485 240 260
23 Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
24 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
25 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
26 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
27 Odisha 742 1561 753 1612 1041 1891 308 446
28 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
29 Punjab 4538 9967 4902 14545 4969 20279 1263 4311
30 Rajasthan 2960 3228 4435 5072 4230 5799 1276 1083
31 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
32 Tamil Nadu 671 272 1121 528 1119 427 268 89
33 Telangana 108 6674 118 7540 104 12746 18 4405
34 Tripura 44 81 70 162 97 157 34 15
35 Uttar Pradesh 3961 1087 3720 1173 4476 2516 1017 366
36 Uttarakhand 484 765 590 510 649 432 187 104
37 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Grand Total 29153 118136 32487 171138 33020 232763 8659 39714
