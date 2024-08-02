Lok Adalats Launched to Alleviate Court Case Backlog and Settle Disputes Pre-Litigation

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of number of Lok Adalats organized and cases disposed of by National Lok Adalats, State Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) during the last three years and the current year is at Annexure-A, Annexure-B and Annexure-C respectively.

Lok Adalats are organized by Legal Services Institutions at such intervals as it deems fit in order to reduce the pendency of cases in courts and also to settle the disputes at pre-litigation stage. Lok Adalats are not a permanent establishment and handle pending court cases as referred to it by the respective courts. Since Lok Adalats are not permanent in nature, all unsettled cases, are reverted back to the respective courts and hence do not remain pending with Lok Adalats. It is mentioned that no specific disposal target is fixed prior to organization of any type of Lok Adalat.

The Government has released the following grant-in-aid to National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) during the last three years and the current year (till July, 2024) for implementing legal aid programmes through State Legal Services Authorities:

(Rs. In Crore)

Year Funds Released 2021-22 145 2022-23 190 2023-24 400 2024-25 83 Total 818

The State Legal Services Authorities have been issued guidelines/ directions by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vide National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat) Regulations, 2009 to organise more Lok Adalats so that pendency of cases could be reduced. Further in view of Covid, E-Lok Adalat was conceptualized which significantly improved access to justice for people who were otherwise unable to participate in the Lok Adalats. The first E-Lok Adalat was held on 27.06.2020 and since then E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 28 States / UTs, wherein 902.96 lakh cases were taken up out of which 96.90 lakh cases were disposed of.

Every year, NALSA issues calendar for organising National Lok Adalats. During the year 2024, National Lok Adalats were held on 9th March & 11th May. National Lok Adalats are further scheduled to be held on 14th September & 14th December of 2024. State Lok Adalats are organised by State Legal Services Authorities as per the local conditions and needs.

Annexure-A Statement containing the information of cases disposed (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in National Lok Adalats during the last three years and current year viz, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (upto June, 2024). S.No. Name of the State/UT Authority 2021 2022 2023 2024 Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3997 3310 1536 1536 2 Andhra Pradesh 122839 647956 671612 55729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1054 1071 990 445 4 Assam 39642 113989 164445 77724 5 Bihar 151620 305483 357765 99758 6 Chandigarh 16833 15569 63764 14811 7 Chhattisgarh 134548 1125318 1664237 642364 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 172 1323 982 45 9 Daman & Diu 113 215 19650 1158 10 Delhi 154992 535025 671278 344040 11 Goa 1680 3934 3505 1781 12 Gujarat 748722 1185571 1863177 1040081 13 Haryana 123413 673487 985650 535751 14 Himachal Pradesh 35556 111150 150181 63587 15 Jammu & Kashmir 166544 390496 404665 265955 16 Jharkhand 232473 1121405 2822947 961313 17 Karnataka 1277856 3444607 14840452 2900312 18 Kerala 68681 136101 57726 25630 19 Ladakh 1463 1444 1781 737 20 Lakshadweep 7 129 41 27 21 Madhya Pradesh 347333 419776 536105 213666 22 Maharashtra 2440375 4754239 3543736 1245202 23 Manipur 794 1343 437 410 24 Meghalaya 852 956 680 464 25 Mizoram 790 4432 4087 599 26 Nagaland 941 888 801 401 27 Odisha 35557 337065 348288 297959 28 Puducherry 5084 6405 6297 2242 29 Punjab 138175 392256 760712 512269 30 Rajasthan 286834 4572315 16586071 2475175 31 Sikkim 110 232 126 22 32 Tamil Nadu 191604 447536 355762 160786 33 Telangana 349902 1611677 5591849 12159965 34 Tripura 1070 4814 15724 20191 35 Uttar Pradesh 5551793 18698973 31644594 9483008 36 Uttarakhand 20882 67438 85032 35127 37 West Bengal 133736 788082 1115532 723129 Grand Total 12788037 41926010 85342217 34363399

Annexure-B Statement containing the information of cases disposed of (both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) in the State Lok Adalats and benches constituted during the last three years and the current year viz. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto June, 2024). S.No. Name of the State/UT Authority 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 4874 12123 4999 6720 80 1825 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 24 91 1 4 0 0 0 0 4 Assam 136 13672 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Bihar 1 6 9 574 0 0 0 0 6 Chandigarh 69 37 30 538 32 1413 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 187 228 124 139 0 0 0 0 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Delhi 250 147103 60 11094 198 123151 0 0 11 Goa 30 3209 43 1308 13 245 1 0 12 Gujarat 5157 15546 3805 19717 12 244 762 3994 13 Haryana 54762 115797 43135 230018 92 29196 0 0 14 Himachal Pradesh 260 22031 142 4198 59 2880 14 727 15 Jammu & Kashmir 24 3271 225 76683 134 28170 65 25869 16 Jharkhand 1310 22954 1523 10868 1495 33718 418 652058 17 Karnataka 412 2524 229 2632 0 0 0 0 18 Kerala 302 19226 607 23246 657 26231 12 134 19 Ladakh 4 32 4 240 0 0 0 0 20 Lakshadweep 0 0 3 3 1 1 0 0 21 Madhya Pradesh 808 4110 1242 5367 1472 48996 351 787 22 Maharashtra 6 28 30 341 38 580 0 0 23 Manipur 0 0 4 43 0 0 0 0 24 Meghalaya 23 89 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Mizoram 17 204 41 1202 12 94 16 173 26 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Odisha 12 326 6 112422 3 244230 0 0 28 Puducherry 42 262 47 743 38 492 1 12 29 Punjab 339 1108 6 15 154 2268 0 0 30 Rajasthan 786 845 1202 1628 1086 1039 285 335 31 Sikkim 110 636 150 887 143 784 39 118 32 Tamil Nadu 759 13066 1295 16369 1336 34744 173 1756 33 Telangana 2827 7363 2604 25365 2474 171817 648 9462 34 Tripura 93 11624 19 2492 62 25637 0 0 35 Uttar Pradesh 57 31414 30 259125 172 411941 74 1096 36 Uttarakhand 25 8605 125 26498 102 17407 20 1954 37 West Bengal 774 74999 454 10830 0 0 0 0 Grand Total 74480 532529 62194 851309 9865 1207103 2879 698475