New Delhi : Steps taken by Legal Services Authorities to promote e-Lok Adalats include – Standard Operating Procedure for conduct of e-Lok Adalat, Technical training through System officers to the Court Staff, Whatsapp groups for litigants, advocates and respondents for conveying them relevant information/ link for attending e-Lok Adalats and Video conferencing link and cause list displayed on the website of the District Courts.
Lok Adalat is not a permanent establishment and is organised at such intervals as felt required with a view to reduce pendency of cases in courts and settle disputes at pre-litigation stage. During the covid pandemic, the Legal Services Authorities under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) ingeniously integrated technology to move Lok Adalat on to the virtual platform, better known as e-Lok Adalats. Since e-Lok Adalats are organized simultaneously with regular Lok Adalats, benches are constituted on the basis of volume of cases referred by various courts or tribunals and institutions for pre-litigation cases.
The first e-Lok Adalat was held in Madhya Pradesh on 27.06.2020. The detail of e-Lok Adalats organized from June, 2020 to June, 2022 in 28 States/UTs including Maharashtra is at Annexure-A.
The Lok Adalats are most effective mode of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in arresting the mounting arrears of the Courts including High Courts. 38.36 lakh pre-litigation cases and 8.34 lakh pending cases in Courts have been disposed of by e-Lok Adalats during June, 2020 to June, 2022.
Annexure-A
S. No.
Name of the State Authority
Pre-Litigation Cases
Pending Cases in Courts
Total
Taken Up
Disposal
Taken Up
Disposal
Taken Up
Disposal
1
Andhra Pradesh
659
212
22,058
15,486
22,717
15,698
2
Arunachal Pradesh
141
18
67
23
208
41
3
Bihar
58,182
17,469
9,023
3,078
67,205
20,547
4
Chhattisgarh
13,052
7,739
13,443
8,138
26,495
15,877
5
Goa
0
0
170
65
170
65
6
Gujarat
46,189
3,521
37,738
20,945
83,927
24,466
7
Haryana
3,755
3,625
9,565
4,985
13,320
8,610
8
Himachal Pradesh
130
59
416
244
546
303
9
Jammu & Kashmir
2,281
1,575
8,923
6,291
11,204
7,866
10
Jharkhand
1,81,033
1,17,468
58,832
37,411
2,39,865
1,54,879
11
Karnataka
20,558
11,885
2,98,476
1,73,188
3,19,034
1,85,073
12
Kerala
3,985
986
35,541
25,271
39,526
26,257
13
Madhya Pradesh
3,661
312
36,592
8,385
40,253
8,697
14
Maharashtra
1,57,34,249
35,13,112
16,67,214
3,45,445
1,74,01,463
38,58,557
15
Manipur
881
738
172
91
1,053
829
16
Meghalaya
133
33
25
8
158
41
17
Mizoram
1,856
283
168
47
2,024
330
18
Odisha
23,806
1,143
24,272
4,236
48,078
5,379
19
Punjab
5,327
536
9,387
6,639
14,714
7,175
20
Rajasthan
36,725
6,438
57,865
29,674
94,590
36,112
21
Sikkim
877
241
198
55
1,075
296
22
Telangana
887
862
12,450
10,408
13,337
11,270
23
Tripura
2,350
505
1,472
169
3,822
674
24
Uttar Pradesh
2,01,350
1,33,924
62,972
39,738
2,64,322
1,73,662
25
Uttarakhand
3,591
408
12,168
4,210
15,759
4,618
26
West Bengal
15,654
1,924
11,867
8,777
27,521
10,701
27
Chandigarh
0
0
70
12
70
12
28
Delhi
14,439
11515
95,489
81,964
1,09,928
93,479
Grand Total
1,63,75,751
38,36,531
24,86,633
8,34,983
1,88,62,384
46,71,514
This information was given by the Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.