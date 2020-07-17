Locust control operations carried out in more than 3.5 lakh hectares area of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar till 16th July 2020

New Delhi: Starting from 11th April 2020 till 16th July 2020, locust control operations have been done in 1,76,055 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs). Till 16th July 2020, control operations have been done in 1,76,026 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar by State Governments.

In the intervening night of 16th-17th July, 2020, control operations were carried out at 23 places in 9 districts viz. Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jalore and Sirohi of Rajasthan and Kutch district of Gujarat by LCOs. Besides this, respective State Agriculture Departments also carried out control operations at 2 places in the district of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and 01 places in the districts of Pali in Rajasthan in the intervening night of 16th-17th July, 2020 against small groups and scattered population of locusts.

Today the IAF’s helicopter undertook anti-locust operation in Ramsar area of Barmer in Rajasthan.

Control operation at Bisalpur, Dangiyawas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

A drone in action at Puranpur, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh

Control operation at Thada, Dechu in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Control operation at Danigiyawas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Locust Mortality at Nokha, Bikaner in Rajasthan

Locust Mortality at Amarsar, Churu in Rajasthan

Today (17.07.2020), swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts are active in districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jalore and Sirohi of Rajasthan, Kutch district of Gujarat and Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

