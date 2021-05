Bhubaneswar: Lockdown restrictions relaxed in view of impeding CycloneYaas in 10 Odisha districts- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack & Khordha.

Street corner/road-side shops/stand-alone shops/ OMFED shops/ milk booths/bread and shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, egg and milk are allowed to operate between 7AM to 1PM on 24th May 2021 (Monday) and 25th May 2021 informed SRC.