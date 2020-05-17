Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Air travel for passengers, Metro rail, Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms to remain shut till May 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a new set of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones. The new phase has a lot more relaxations outside containment zones.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments/UT Governments & State/UT authorities for containment of COVID19. LockDown4 will remain in effect till 31st May 2020.

The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdown till 31st May 2020 with effect from 18th May 2020 Guidelines issued on measures to be taken by States/UTs for containment of #COVID19 here🔽#Lockdown4 #lockdownextension Read here: https://t.co/jIfYmFBAN5 pic.twitter.com/dme20S9qso — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 17, 2020

Inter-State movement of vehicles and buses has also been allowed with mutual consent of the concerned States/ UTs. Intra-State movement of vehicles and buses can be decided by the States and UTs. Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms to remain shut till May 31 says Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). MHA issues guideline for phase 4 of the coronavirus lockdown. Air travel for passengers, except for domestic medical services to remain prohibited. Metro rail services are also prohibited.

The new guidelines make a provision for a night curfew, wherein the movement of individuals remains restricted between 7pm and 7am. The guidelines state that all other activities will be allowed, except for those which are specifically prohibited (except for in containment zones). However, states and UTs may prohibit certain activities based on their assessments.

The guidelines, once again, direct employers to ensure that the Aarogya Setu app is installed on mobiles devices of all employees with compatible phones. It also asks district authorities to advise people to install the app.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed in these complexes.

Related

comments