Local representatives should have a say in Legislative process as they are link between people and administration: Om Birla

SRINAGAR : In the last leg of his weeklong visit to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla met with the representatives of District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs) and Panchayats at Gulmarg, today

Shri Birla, during his interaction with Panchayati Raj representatives, emphasized on the role of democratic institutions at the grass-root level in making the executive accountable. He said that the DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats should meet regularly, address the issues of the public and ensure accountability of government. These institutions should also devise their rules and procedures, said Shri Birla. He added that local representatives should have a say in legislative process as they are the link between the people and administration. They are, therefore, in a better position to reflect people’s hopes and aspirations.

Shri Birla said that adequate training of local representatives about legislative process and Rules and Procedures would strengthen these institutions to channelize the fruits of development to the last person.

In this regard, Shri Birla said that capacity building measures would be taken by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for training of Panchayat representatives. Shri Birla also invited local representatives from Jammu & Kashmir to visit Parliament so that they may have a first hand experience of the legislative process.

Lauding the enthusiasm of the local representatives and their commitment to development, Shri Birla called for their involvement to promote tourism. He added that providing marketing platform for local products would improve Aatmanirbharta and ensure employment to local youth and women.

Shri Birla took note of the peace and development initiatives in the region and said that he would sensitize the authorities concerned to review travel advisories on visiting Kashmir .

Shri Birla arrived in Srinagar on 29 August, 2021 to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier Shri Birla had also met local representatives of Anantnag on 30 August, 2021.

Shri Birla had also inaugurated Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Panchayati Raj Institutions of Ladakh at Leh on 27 August, 2021.