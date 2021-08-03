Live streaming of proceedings begins in Odisha High Court

Bhubaneswar: History was created in the Orissa High Court on Monday in an open justice delivery system when live streaming of court proceedings was done for the benefit of litigants and advocates.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurated the facility on a trial basis, which would go a long way to serve the most fundamental principle of justice “Justice must not only be done but seen to be done”.

The Chief Justice also launched several e-services. He, in the presence of all other HC judges, inaugurated court’s mobile app, facility for online payment of fines in Sessions and District Courts and the system of virtual courts for dealing with traffic e-challan cases in the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate areas.

The Chief Justice profusely thanked the e-committee of the Supreme Court for all the support provided to the High Court to go tech-savvy.

He said that for the time being, live streaming would commence in his court on a trial basis and subsequently, it would be extended to all other courts of the HC.

“Openness and publicity are the sine qua non of the right to a free trial under Article 21 of our Constitution, he stated.