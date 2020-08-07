Live Quit India Movement along with Films Division

New Delhi: Films Division has painstakingly recreated most of the important events and milestones in the annals of pre and post independent history of India. The celluloid recreation of one such historic call of action on 8th August 1942 by Mahatma Gandhi which triggered the freedom movement into a fast-track and which ended five years later with the British bowing out of India – Quit India will be streamed on the 78th anniversary of the watershed event, on 8th August, 2020. Do or Die, another eponymous film sequencing the events after Gandhiji’s magic mantra to end British rule will also be streamed, throughout the day, on Films Division website and You Tube channel.

The documentary, Quit India (20 Mins/B&W/R. Krishna Mohan/English/1985), a part of the ‘India’s Struggle for Freedom series’ in FD archive, covers the period from 1939 when the Second World War broke out and the arrival of the Cripps Mission in India leading to the ‘Quit India Resolution’ passed by the All India Congress on August 08, 1942. Do or Die (22 Mins/B&W/R. Krishna Mohan/English/1985) presents passing of the Quit India resolution, the arrest of leaders and the rebellion of the leaderless people all over the country. It also presents the role of the INA and Subhash Chandra Bose in India’s freedom struggle.

Please visit Films Division website https://filmsdivision.org/ and click @ “Documentary of the Week” section or follow FD YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/FilmsDivision to experience the spirit of ‘Quit India Movement’ of 1942.

