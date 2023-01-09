Live Life Your Way: LG Showcases Lifestyle-Enhancing Screen Products at CES 2023

ocal point for entertainment in many homes, the household television is often the centerpiece of the living room, where it typically maintains a significant presence. Knowing that a lot of people nowadays want something that blends in rather than stands out, LG has created an exciting, diverse range of TVs that delivers differentiated value and new spatial and interior-design freedom.

To showcase the unique value of its Lifestyle Screen products, LG is presenting an exclusive and stylish experience at CES 2023 in partnership with premium Dutch lifestyle brand, Moooi. At CES, LG and Moooi are once again teaming up to present a seamless and inspiring integration of technology, interior and lifestyle. The special CES exhibit also underscores LG’s respect for and understanding of the diverse needs and different priorities of today’s consumers; its innovative range of products offers something for everyone, no matter their interests or tastes.

Coming under the Lifestyle Screen umbrella, LG OLED Objet Collection models provide beauty and greater spatial and decorating flexibility, functioning as sophisticated interior objects that elevate the look and atmosphere of one’s abode.

The LG OLED Objet Collection Easel, for example, is ideal for those who want to bring a modern art gallery vibe to their living room. The TV, which – as its name suggests – resembles an easel used for painting or presenting art, can be installed leaning elegantly against the wall. In this way, the Easel itself looks very much like a piece of art displayed in a casual (but intentional) manner at a chic salon.1 LG OLED Objet Collection Easel also features a distinctive, movable cover finished with fabric by luxury Danish textile brand, Kvadrat. The TV’s design, though highly distinctive, blends in effortlessly with any style of home décor or color palette.

The Easel’s stylish sibling, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé works as a premium screen and furniture piece. The TV prioritizes flexible installation and ‘living space integration,’ adding style to any setting with a flowing but angular form featuring soft, rounded corners and clean lines. Additionally, Posé is relatively simple to move from one place to another,2 a benefit that makes it easy for users to change up their space whenever the mood takes them. And when it is not being used for watching movies or shows, the TV can be switched to Gallery mode, which transforms the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing stunning works of art.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES will also be able to see the company’s brand-new Lifestyle Screen product, the Transparent OLED screen. A fitting way to celebrate a decade of LG OLED innovation, the transparent screen represents the pinnacle of display technology. The futuristic product offers new, lifestyle-enhancing experiences and a level of interior design and installation freedom that has simply never existed – until now.

The transparent glass screen of the Transparent OLED screen provides a sense of openness, while its bentwood base brings an element of the natural world indoors. Setting itself apart from conventional TVs, the screen matches any interior style and can be placed wherever the user wishes, even in the middle of the living room or right in front of a window. Going ‘beyond the screen’, the Transparent OLED screen also offers a new type of user experience with its transparent gallery mode – showcasing art that seems to interact with the surrounding space. And in black mode, the TV provides the ultimate OLED viewing environment, no matter where it is installed or the type of content it is displaying.

Another product in the Lifestyle Screen family, LG OLED Flex is a “one screen fits all” solution that ‘bends’ to the user’s needs. In addition to the superb picture quality and fast response time of LG’s OLED display tech and diverse features for content viewing and gaming, the Flex boasts a bendable screen that can be easily adjusted from completely flat (ideal for watching movies and TV programs) to a spectacular 900R curvature (perfect for immersive gaming).

A display companion for the home, LG StanbyME can be easily taken from room to room thanks to its moving stand design. This versatility, along with a built-in battery that delivers true cordless freedom, means LG StanbyME can be placed wherever – and be used for whatever – one needs.

Each of the unique Lifestyle Screen products on show at CES illustrates the advanced technological and design capabilities that have secured LG its well-earned reputation as a global lifestyle innovator and leader in the continuing evolution of household TV. LG Lifestyle Screen products have received Best of Innovation Awards being recognized for the technological and design excellence of lifestyle solutions.