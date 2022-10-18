Live demonstrations, showcasing the operational readiness & scientific prowess of the Armed Forces, enthrall the audience during DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : The Armed Forces contingent, comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, along with scientists from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), are carrying out operational demonstrations at the Sabarmati River Front as part of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18-22, 2022. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh witnessed the daredevil acts on 18 October along with the Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat. The display was aimed at showcasing the operational readiness and scientific prowess of the defence forces to the people.

The demonstration comprised the air, surface and sub-surface elements of the Armed Forces. The event started with an eye-catching combat free fall by personnel of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It was followed by a daring display by the elite Marine Commandos (Marcos) of Indian Navy and Para (SF) Commandos of Indian Army skillfully slithering onto a boat from a helicopter, high speed run by Gemini boat and neutralisation of enemy post. The action, thereafter, again shifted to the sky with awe-inspiring Helobatics by Sarang Team and powered hang glider flying by Indian Air Force.

The other activities undertaken were search and rescue demonstration by the Coast Guard, Small Team Insertion and Extraction and a scintillating offensive demo by the Indian Navy, continuity drill by Indian Airforce, Ro’ Boatics display by the DRDO, and joint band display by the three Services. The programme culminated with the Tattoo ceremony by the drummers from the Indian Navy