Literature Conclave Held in Adani DAV Public School

Dhamra : The invocation of the Literature Conclave was held at Adani DAV Public school. Principal, Mrs Krisnapriya Sarangi along with other dignitaries inaugurated the conclave by lighting the lamp. In the first session, Mr Debanarayan Mishra, Retired Teacher practically analyzed different aspects of creative writing skills of different literary genres. He explained about easy way of using different literary devices like rhetoric, prosody, alliteration, blank-verse and different rhythm patterns in writing skills in an interactive way. Students recited their self composed poems on the spot. Mr Santosh Kumar Nayak was also greatly inspired by him and recited two self composed poems instantly. Mr Akashdip Banerjee reviewed the book ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ to bring students to eighteenth century scenario of English literature.

Dr B.S Parmar, discussed that how non-Hindi students faced challenges in different patterns of phonemes in Hindi language. Mr Laxminarayana Nayak illustrated through examples that poetry can be a source of motivation for young learners to enhance comprehension and writing skill well. The Principal of the school, Ms Krisnapriya Sarangi gave a clarion call to all students to learn and implement this imparted wisdom to enhance their LSRW Skills. Ms Geetika Singh Parmar offered the vote of thanks.