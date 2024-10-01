List of Outcomes: Official Visit of H.E. Dr. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica to India (September 30 – October 3, 2024)

Sr. No. Name of the MoU Representative from Jamaican side Representative from Indian side

1 Memorandum of Understanding between Government of the Republic of India acting through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Government of Jamaica acting through the Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica on Co-Operation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Public Infrastructure Aimed at Promoting Financial Inclusion and Social and Economic Transformation Ms. Dana Morris Dixon,

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Shri Pankaj Chaudhary,

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

2 Memorandum of Understanding between NPCI International Payments Limited and Egov Jamaica Limited Ms. Dana Morris Dixon,

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Shri Pankaj Chaudhary,

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

3 Memorandum of Understanding on The Cultural Exchange Programme between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Jamaica for the years 2024-2029 Ms. Kamina Johnson Smith,

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Shri Pankaj Chaudhary,

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance