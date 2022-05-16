List of MoUs/Agreements signed and exchanged during Prime Minister’s visit to Lumbini, Nepal

New Delhi :
|Sr. No.
|Name of MoU
|1.
|Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies
|2.
|Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies
|3.
|Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies
|4.
|Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India
|5.
|Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India [ For Joint degree program at Master’s level]
|6.
|Agreement between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and implementation of Arun 4 Project