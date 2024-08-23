List of documents signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine (August 23, 2024)

No. Name of document Objective

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Ukraine on cooperation in the fields of Agriculture and Food Industry. Expands mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food industry by promoting ties in areas of information exchange, joint scientific research, exchange of experience, cooperation in agricultural research, creation of joint working groups etc.

2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control on cooperation in the field of Medical Products regulation. Envisages cooperation on medical products including regulation, improvement of safety and quality aspects, mainly through information exchange, capacity building, workshops, training, and exchanges of visits.

3. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects. This MoU creates the framework for India to provide grant assistance for community development projects in Ukraine. Projects under the HICDP will be undertaken in partnership with the Government of Ukraine for the benefit of the people of Ukraine.