LIS FORUM Odisha Observes National Librarians Day

Bhubaneswar: LIS Forum Odisha held a virtual gathering of Library professionals to mark the National Librarians Day. A Seminar organised on Contribution of Libraries towards Social Development, brought together number of Library professionals, educators, researchers and policy makers from different parts of the country. The program started with the welcome address of the founder and chief moderator of the forum, Dr. Sunil Satpathy, NIT, Raipur. The chief speaker, Librarian of Gulberga University Dr. Suresh Jange discussed on the topic and paved the way how Library can reach people with a limited budget to develop the society. The Guest of honour, Retd. Prof. Jatindra Kumar Nayak discussed on his personal experience on libraries from Kanika library, Revenshaw University to Oxford library. He also discussed the impact these libraries had on inspiring and supporting the freedom fighters. At last Mr. Jayant Sahu, IIT, Hyderabad offered the formal vote of thanks. The active participation of Dr. D R Meher, Dr. Manoj Mishra, Dr. S P Panda, Mr. Bibhuti Maharana, Mr. Kiran Pradhan made the program successful.