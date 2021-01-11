Lionsgate Play collaborates with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday for the launch of brand’s digital campaign

Hyderabad: Lionsgate Play, the leading streaming platform with premium Hollywood content launches their campaign ‘Play More Browse Less’ in India with a quirky digital film featuring the very talented Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The digital film is developed on the insight that millennials spend too much time today trying to find what to watch and the app with their curated edgy line up looks forward to solving this problem. The integrated campaign will be extended across impact properties on digital and social media.

The film showcases Tiger Shroff pranking Ananya Panday by drawing a moustache on her face while she is sleeping. Seeing herself on a video camera she gets annoyed and tells Tiger to utilize his time better. Tiger says “Teri tarah browse karne mein time waste nahi karta, Lionsgate Play app hai mere paas” hinting to the audience to gear-up for an extraordinary OTT app launch which promises gripping content.

Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia commented “Our app launch has received a phenomenal response from Indian viewers. We have been offering curated content from all across the globe to our viewers. We extensively emphasize on edgy content that is easily accessible on our savvy interface. Today the consumer has a plethora of choices but is always struggling as to what to watch next. We have launched our brand campaign basis this insight and bring a promise to our consumer to Play More Browse Less. We are very excited to rope in , Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and feel they are the right talent to introduce Indian audiences to shows like Normal People, Manhunt: Deadly games, Romulus and No Man’s Land to name a few. The campaign will be amplified across social and high impact digital platforms. We are positive that the film will be well received by the people,”

Tiger Shroff: “I am really excited to partner with Lionsgate Play, have loved some of the global movies and shows they have made. Very happy to be a part of their India chapter”.

Ananya Panday: “Normal People is one of the shows that I have been waiting for a while and I am really excited its finally on Lionsgate Play in India. I am really happy to share some of my favorite shows and movies from my watchlist on Lionsgate Play. Really excited to partner with Lionsgate Play”.

Related

comments