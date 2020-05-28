Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies finale brings you: Julia Robert starrer Wonder presented by Indian actress Raveena Tandon

New Delhi: Global content leader Lionsgate India’s extraordinary initiative, “Lionsgate Live! A Night at the movies” in partnership with Facebook and GiveIndia has garnered a phenomenal response globally and in India. In the wake of the pandemic, the initiative entailed raising funds for families impacted by Covid19. As part of final instalment of this activation, critically acclaimed inspiring family drama, Wonder starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson will be streamed LIVE on Lionsgate India’s Facebook page on Friday, 29th May at 8pm IST. Ever-green actress Raveena Tandon along with star of the film Jacob Tremblay have been roped in to extend their support for this noble initiative. Both of them will be sharing movie trivia & Jacob more about his experience while shooting this movie.

The ground-breaking initiative has already been a resounding success for Lionsgate in the U.S. and the UK with Hollywood stars like Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Margot Robbie and many more participating and extending their support. Further, Twilight series starrer, Peter Facinelli and The Social Network famed Jesse Eisenberg along with Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra have supported this noble initiative by Lionsgate India.

Audiences joined Lionsgate India in extending support to Give India in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating money via Facebook Fundraisers while watching their favorite films. People will be able to donate via the donate button next to the video while watching the movie.

Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia said, “We have received a tremendous response for the initiative globally and in India. We are seeing many people logging on to watch their favorite Lionsgate movies LIVE on Facebook. This Friday, we will showcase ‘Wonder’ for which we have roped in talented Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on board and through her support, we are confident that the cause will get great reach which will also help us in raising funds. We request the viewers to continue their support and keep donating for this charitable cause”.

Commenting on the same, Raveena Tandon said, “I am honored to be associated with such a noble cause. Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies will not only entertain viewers but will also give them a chance to support people who are affected by this global pandemic. Wonder is an inspiring and heart-warming family drama which will be enjoyed by each family member. I appeal to all to watch this wonderful film and support Lionsgate India to raise funds for GiveIndia foundation.”

Speaking on the occasion Manish Chopa a Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India commented, “ We are grateful to our partners for coming out in support of those affected by the COVID -19 pandemic. ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies’ on Facebook, is a great way to not only keep people entertained in their homes, but is also a great initiative that will enable people to donate. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser on Facebook will go to GiveIndia platform chosen by Lionsgate India.”

