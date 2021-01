Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Temple reopens for Bhubaneswar residents. Temple of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar reopens for the city residents from today. Servitors of the shrine & their families were allowed into the temple for darshan in the first phase between December 27 & 31.

ISKCON Temple in Bhubaneswar will reopen for devotees on January 9 on the auspicious occasion of Saphala Ekadashi.

