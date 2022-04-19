Life of Revered Babulal Gaur Was Wonderful: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the life of revered Babulal Gaur was wonderful and full of struggle. He has many achievements. The VIP road in Bhopal is his gift. To keep his memory intact, this college has been named after him. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the dedication and naming ceremony of the new building of Babulal Gaur Government Post Graduate College, Bhopal. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur, Shri Rameshwar Sharma along with Shri Sumit Pachauri, administrative officers, citizens and students were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that entire Madhya Pradesh is one family. The people are its God and I am the priest of the people. Along with the development of the state, no stone will be left unturned for the development of Govindpura Vidhan Sabha. The state government is committed for the welfare of the people. Under the Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, the fees of meritorious students for higher education will be paid by the state government. He said that the country’s largest Global Skill Park is being built in Govindpura Vidhan Sabha. This will provide employment opportunities to many youths.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the land freed from the land mafia in the state would be given to the poor to build houses. The Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the principal and concerned staff of the college to include the college in ‘A’ grade. He said that various demands of the college would be fulfilled. PG classes will be started in the college, posts of professors and staff will also be approved. He called for taking forward Bhopal in the matter of cleanliness and environment. The Chief Minister said that Bhopal’s Gaurav Diwas (pride day) would be celebrated on June 1. Will take Bhopal ahead in every field. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan benefitted the beneficiaries of various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the programme.

Before the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited the exhibition based on the life of Late Shri Babulal Gaur. He inaugurated the programme by performing Kanya-Poojan. The Chief Minister lit the lamp by paying floral tributes at the portrait of Late Babulal Gaur. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also honoured five persons who helped in the works of Late Shri Gaur. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was welcomed by presenting memento. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released the annual magazine of the college ‘Sarjana’ and the book ‘Azadi Ka Yuva Smaran’. Principal Shri Mathura Prasad expressed gratitude.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the life of Late Shri Babulal Gaur is a source of inspiration for all of us. He lived his life like the Karmayogi of Gita. The state is making many achievements in the field of higher education under the able guidance of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Many courses have been added under his guidance in the National Education Policy.

MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur said that today we are all fortunate that this programme is being organised in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is such a Jannayak (leader of masses) under whose able leadership the state is continuously moving ahead on the path of development. He has set the record of being the Chief Minister for the longest time. MLA Smt. Gaur thanked the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and said that he has a big contribution in the progress of this college. On the request of Revered Babuji Late Shri Babulal Gaur, he has done remarkable work by sanctioning funds for the development of this college.