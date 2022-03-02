LIC Mutual Fund appoints TS Ramakrishnan as its Managing Director & CEO

New Delhi: March 1, 2022: LIC Mutual Fund today announced the appointment of Mr. T S Ramakrishnan as its Managing Director & CEO, effective March 1, 2022.

Mr Ramakrishnan, as the MD&CEO, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd, succeeds Mr. Dinesh Pangtey, its former Wholetime Director and CEO.

Mr. Ramakrishnan has a rich experience of over 34 years, at LIC and its subsidiaries/associate companies. He joined LIC Mutual Fund AMC on 28th April 2021 before taking over as MD & CEO, effective today. Prominent assignments handled by Mr. Ramakrishnan are Regional Manager Pension Group and Scheme at South Central Zone (Hyderabad), Sr Division Manager in charge at Delhi 1 & 2.

Before joining LIC Mutual Fund AMC, Mr Ramakrishnan was the Regional Manager- Western Region at LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LICHFL) and subsequently transferred to General Manager LICHFL. He has worked across 4 zones of LIC, including a stint at ZTC Bhopal as Vice Principal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nityanand Prabhu, Executive Director & Business Head at LICMF, said: “LIC Mutual Fund aspires to be the preferred investment manager and mutual fund of a choice to the investing public by offering right investment solutions coupled with best-in-class service. Mr. Ramakrishnan comes on board at an exciting phase of the journey of consolidating our position in the market. Our objective is to deepen our presence across Tier II, III cities to gain retail penetration.”

Mr Ramakrishnan, on his appointment as the MD&CEO, said, “I am excited about the long-term potential of the mutual fund industry on the back-drop of its under-penetration. Coupled with LIC’s strong brand presence across the country and rising significant retail investor interest, we will continue to grow our presence in Tier II, III cities and across the country.”

Mr. Ramakrishnan is a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) and PGDIM and has been awarded Fellowship from the prestigious Insurance Institute of India.