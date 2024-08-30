LIC CEO & MD, Siddhartha Mohanty presented the Dividend cheque of Rs.3662.17 Crores to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC of India, today presented the Dividend cheque of Rs.3662.17 Crores to Honourable Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, as the Government of India’s share of Dividend, approved by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on 22.08.2024.

Dr. M P Tangirala, Additional Secretary, GOI, Ministry of Finance, Dept of Financial Services was present along with Officials from Life Insurance Corporation of India, Shri M Jagannath ,MD, Shri Tablesh Pandey, MD, Shri Sat Pal Bhanoo, MD, Shri R Doraiswamy, MD and Shri J.P.S.Bajaj ,ZM(I/C),Northern Zone.

LIC also paid Interim Dividend of Rs. 2441.45 Crores on 1st March 2024, thus totaling to Rs. 6103.62 Crores paid as dividend to Government of India for the year 2023-24.

LIC is completing 68 glorious years since its incorporation and as at 31.03.2024 has an asset base of over Rs.52.85 Lakh Crores. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market.